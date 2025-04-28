'Samvidhan Bachao': A Call to Protect India's Constitutional Heritage

The Congress party has initiated the 'Samvidhan Bachao' movement in Nagaland to protect and uphold the Constitution amidst what it describes as escalating threats under the BJP-led central government.

During a conclave at Congress Bhavan, prominent figures like AICC Secretary-in-Charge for Nagaland Christopher Tilak and NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir stressed the need for public unity against the 'systematic erosion' of constitutional values.

The campaign will feature door-to-door outreach and local programs to engage citizens in defending democratic principles, as leaders like Tilak and NPCC working president C Apok Jamir highlight concerns over the central government's policies and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)