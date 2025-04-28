Left Menu

'Samvidhan Bachao': A Call to Protect India's Constitutional Heritage

The Congress launched the 'Samvidhan Bachao' movement in Nagaland to raise awareness about threats to the Indian Constitution. Party leaders accuse the BJP-led government of undermining democratic values and institutions, particularly in the northeast. The campaign will involve grassroots efforts to engage the public in safeguarding constitutional principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:22 IST
'Samvidhan Bachao': A Call to Protect India's Constitutional Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has initiated the 'Samvidhan Bachao' movement in Nagaland to protect and uphold the Constitution amidst what it describes as escalating threats under the BJP-led central government.

During a conclave at Congress Bhavan, prominent figures like AICC Secretary-in-Charge for Nagaland Christopher Tilak and NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir stressed the need for public unity against the 'systematic erosion' of constitutional values.

The campaign will feature door-to-door outreach and local programs to engage citizens in defending democratic principles, as leaders like Tilak and NPCC working president C Apok Jamir highlight concerns over the central government's policies and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025