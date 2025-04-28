'Samvidhan Bachao': A Call to Protect India's Constitutional Heritage
The Congress launched the 'Samvidhan Bachao' movement in Nagaland to raise awareness about threats to the Indian Constitution. Party leaders accuse the BJP-led government of undermining democratic values and institutions, particularly in the northeast. The campaign will involve grassroots efforts to engage the public in safeguarding constitutional principles.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has initiated the 'Samvidhan Bachao' movement in Nagaland to protect and uphold the Constitution amidst what it describes as escalating threats under the BJP-led central government.
During a conclave at Congress Bhavan, prominent figures like AICC Secretary-in-Charge for Nagaland Christopher Tilak and NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir stressed the need for public unity against the 'systematic erosion' of constitutional values.
The campaign will feature door-to-door outreach and local programs to engage citizens in defending democratic principles, as leaders like Tilak and NPCC working president C Apok Jamir highlight concerns over the central government's policies and actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
