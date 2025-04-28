Deadly Blast Strikes Peace Committee in Former TTP Stronghold

In a tragic incident on Monday, a bomb detonated outside the office of a pro-government peace committee in South Waziristan, Pakistan, resulting in at least seven casualties and leaving 16 others injured. This marked a significant attack in the region, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

The explosion took place in Wana, the main city of the district, and was confirmed by local police chief Usman Wazir. The peace committee, which aims to mediate local disputes and opposes the Taliban, was the target of this deadly assault.

The attack follows a major military operation in nearby North Waziristan where troops killed 54 militants attempting to enter from Afghanistan. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, suspicion falls on the Pakistani Taliban groups, long known for targeting security forces and civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)