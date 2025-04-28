Left Menu

Deadly Blast Strikes Peace Committee in Former TTP Stronghold

A powerful bomb exploded outside a pro-government peace committee office in Pakistan's South Waziristan, killing at least seven and injuring 16. The attack is suspected to be orchestrated by the Pakistani Taliban. This occurred a day after the military killed 54 militants in North Waziristan.

Updated: 28-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:41 IST
In a tragic incident on Monday, a bomb detonated outside the office of a pro-government peace committee in South Waziristan, Pakistan, resulting in at least seven casualties and leaving 16 others injured. This marked a significant attack in the region, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

The explosion took place in Wana, the main city of the district, and was confirmed by local police chief Usman Wazir. The peace committee, which aims to mediate local disputes and opposes the Taliban, was the target of this deadly assault.

The attack follows a major military operation in nearby North Waziristan where troops killed 54 militants attempting to enter from Afghanistan. Although no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, suspicion falls on the Pakistani Taliban groups, long known for targeting security forces and civilians.

