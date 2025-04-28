Ministry Conducts Workshop on Industry 4.0 & QA 4.0 for Defence Production

In a significant move to accelerate modernization and digital transformation in India's defence production ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Department of Defence Production (DDP) organized a two-day interactive workshop on the Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Quality Assurance (QA) 4.0. The event was held on April 24–25, 2025, at the Headquarters of the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) in New Delhi.

Focus on Technological Advancements and Automation

The workshop brought together key stakeholders from various Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), industry experts, and thought leaders to brainstorm the implementation of cutting-edge technologies. Discussions centered around automation, digitalization, smart manufacturing, and the integration of technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, and Cyber-Physical Systems into defence production and quality assurance processes.

The aim was to foster an ecosystem of innovation that would not only streamline production but also ensure that Indian defence products meet the highest global standards.

Inaugural Session and Key Messages

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Garima Bhagat, Joint Secretary (Land Systems), MoD/DDP, who emphasized the Ministry's commitment to strengthening collaboration between the government, DPSUs, and private industry. She underlined that the adoption of Industry 4.0 and QA 4.0 practices is crucial for India to produce world-class defence products and to maintain its competitive edge on the global stage.

Dr. Bhagat stressed the importance of leveraging niche technologies to drive productivity, improve quality standards, and create a resilient and future-ready defence manufacturing base.

Highlights from DGQA Leadership

Shri N. Manoharan, Director General of DGQA, also addressed the gathering, sharing insights on the ongoing initiatives within the DGQA to integrate smart technologies into quality assurance frameworks. He announced that a major event, the National Level Defence Quality Conclave, is scheduled to be held on May 8, 2025.

During the conclave, a Vision Document for the Adoption of Industry 4.0 and QA 4.0 will be formally released. Additionally, a panel of national and international experts will deliberate on future strategies to implement Industry 4.0 technologies effectively across the Indian defence production ecosystem.

Year of Reforms Initiative

The workshop is a part of the broader ‘Year of Reforms’ initiative, launched under the guidance of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar. This initiative focuses on pushing comprehensive reforms across the defence sector, enhancing efficiency, and fostering a culture of innovation and self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta).

The Ministry of Defence envisions the transformation of traditional production lines into smart factories equipped with real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, self-diagnosis, and optimized production flows, thus aligning with the government's broader ambition of making India a global defence manufacturing hub.

Participation and Future Roadmap

Participants in the workshop included senior officials from MoD, DDP, executives from DPSUs such as HAL, BEL, BEML, MDL, GRSE, and GSL, and representatives from leading technology firms and start-ups specializing in Industry 4.0 solutions.

Through case studies, hands-on sessions, and group discussions, participants explored practical challenges and success stories in the adoption of new technologies. The workshop culminated with a set of recommendations that will serve as inputs for the upcoming Defence Quality Conclave and future policy formulation.

The Ministry's efforts reaffirm the strategic vision of creating a technologically advanced, efficient, and globally competitive Indian defence industry.