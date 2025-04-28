Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Backs Government's Water Blockade Against Pakistan

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has pledged his support for the government's decision to block water flow to Pakistan. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Yadav emphasized national security while critiquing the BJP-led government’s response. He demanded compensation for attack victims and criticized the delay in providing medical aid.

  • India

Samajwadi Party's leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced his complete support for the government's move to restrict the water flow to Pakistan, following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. This decision came as part of a series of strong retaliatory measures taken after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the media, Yadav highlighted the sensitivity of the issue and the need for serious government intervention. He emphasized the need to bolster national security and expressed concerns over potential challenges stemming from both Pakistan and China. Yadav also questioned the technical challenges and timelines involved in India's 'jalbandi' initiative.

Further criticizing the BJP-led central government, Yadav denounced security lapses during the terror attack and demanded compensation for victims' families. He criticized the government's healthcare response time and accused the BJP of neglecting its secular and socialist principles, advocating for economic equality and social justice.

