Brawl at Bhopal Station Sparks Political Debate

A GRP personnel was assaulted by a group of young men drinking at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station. The incident sparked a political exchange between Congress and BJP, with Congress criticizing law enforcement under BJP rule and BJP defending their response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:29 IST
Brawl at Bhopal Station Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Government Railway Police (GRP) officer was assaulted at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati railway station after attempting to intervene with a group of young men consuming alcohol inside a parked car. The altercation escalated into a physical brawl, leading to the officer being beaten and his uniform torn.

The incident gained further traction after a video went viral, prompting the opposition Congress party to criticize the ruling BJP government for perceived lapses in law and order. Congress accused the BJP of incompetence and called the attack a reflection of growing impunity.

In response, BJP defended their administration's handling of the situation, stating that the police acted swiftly to apprehend the accused. They urged Congress to reflect on its past governance, asserting that security has improved under BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

