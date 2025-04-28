Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Jabalpur: Pursuit of Justice for a Young Victim

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a four-year-old girl was raped by an unidentified person. After going missing, her family found her with injuries. A police investigation is underway, with the case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:49 IST
Tragic Incident in Jabalpur: Pursuit of Justice for a Young Victim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply distressing event, a four-year-old girl from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was subjected to sexual assault, a police official disclosed on Monday.

The harrowing incident unfolded on the night of April 26 when the girl, prepared for a wedding function, disappeared from her home. Her family’s search ended 200 meters away at 10 p.m., where they found her with injuries, necessitating immediate hospitalization.

The Majhgawa police station has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma informed that leads have emerged, and an arrest of the perpetrator is anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025