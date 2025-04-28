Tragic Incident in Jabalpur: Pursuit of Justice for a Young Victim

In a deeply distressing event, a four-year-old girl from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, was subjected to sexual assault, a police official disclosed on Monday.

The harrowing incident unfolded on the night of April 26 when the girl, prepared for a wedding function, disappeared from her home. Her family’s search ended 200 meters away at 10 p.m., where they found her with injuries, necessitating immediate hospitalization.

The Majhgawa police station has registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act. Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma informed that leads have emerged, and an arrest of the perpetrator is anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)