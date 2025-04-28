Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A Sub-Inspector from the Shamirpet police station under the Cybderabad Commissionerate was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of bribery. The officer was caught in the act, allegedly accepting Rs 22,000 from a complainant in exchange for official favors.

The bribe was purportedly demanded to exclude the complainant and his worker from a registered cheating case. Furthermore, the officer promised to return the complainant's cell phone as part of the illicit deal. According to an ACB statement, the officer had earlier received Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

The investigation revealed that the officer improperly and dishonestly carried out his public duties. The bribe amount was recovered from the officer upon his admission of guilt, demonstrating the ongoing efforts of the ACB to combat corruption within law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)