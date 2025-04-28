A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Tragedy: Kashmir's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism

The Pahalgam terror attack has sparked unprecedented public outrage across Jammu and Kashmir, offering a rare glimmer of hope that terrorism's end could soon be in sight, remarked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday.

Addressing the J&K Assembly, Abdullah commended the spontaneous protests and expressed his commitment to harnessing public support to counter terrorism. He warned the central government against alienating actions post the tragic Baisaran meadow attack that claimed 26 lives, mainly of tourists.

Highlighting widespread protests, including silent prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Abdullah drew attention to collective grief and responsibility, while paying tribute to those who showed extraordinary courage during this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)