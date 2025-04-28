Diplomatic Efforts Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Senior diplomats from Russia and China convened in Moscow to discuss counter-terrorism strategies amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The discussions, prompted by the recent Pahalgam attack, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation on fighting terrorism.

The Russian Foreign Ministry refrained from directly addressing the Pahalgam attack but acknowledged that the situation in South Asia was part of the agenda. Deputy Minister Sergey Vershinin led the Russian delegation, while China was represented by Hong Lei.

The meeting underscored the importance of regional stability and included dialogues on global terrorist threats. The Russian statement highlighted readiness to bolster anti-terrorism efforts on various international fronts, as geopolitical strains threaten regional unity under China's leadership in the SCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)