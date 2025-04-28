Congress Vows to Protect India's Constitution Amidst Crisis

Amidst growing concerns about constitutional threats under current governance, Congress leaders are rallying citizens to protect India's foundational document.

General Secretary Avinash Pande and Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai accused the ruling party of destabilizing democratic norms during a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally.

The congressmen criticized reported violations, including illegal demolitions and police brutality, pledging that if back in power by 2027, they will rectify past wrongs and safeguard constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)