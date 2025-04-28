Congress Vows to Protect India's Constitution Amidst Crisis
Congress leaders, including General Secretary Avinash Pande and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ajay Rai, allege that the Indian Constitution faces threats under current governance. Through rallies like 'Samvidhan Bachao,' they criticize actions perceived as unconstitutional by the BJP and pledge to safeguard democratic rights if they regain power.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst growing concerns about constitutional threats under current governance, Congress leaders are rallying citizens to protect India's foundational document.
General Secretary Avinash Pande and Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai accused the ruling party of destabilizing democratic norms during a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally.
The congressmen criticized reported violations, including illegal demolitions and police brutality, pledging that if back in power by 2027, they will rectify past wrongs and safeguard constitutional integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MP Demands AFSPA in Bengal's Border Districts Amid Rising Tensions
AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Promising Coalition Against DMK?
BJP Leaders Honor Bhimrao Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary
BJP Claims Modi's Intervention Rescues Munambam Families from Land Dispute
AAP vs BJP: Ambedkar's Legacy and Unfulfilled Promises