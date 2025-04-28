Left Menu

Delhi Court Closes Chapter on 2010 CWG Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court has closed the 13-year-old money laundering case against Suresh Kalmadi and others involved in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The Enforcement Directorate's closure report revealed no evidence of money laundering after a detailed investigation. Allegations of corruption had sparked significant political controversy at the time.

In a significant development in the long-drawn-out legal battle, a Delhi court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report, effectively ending a 13-year-old money laundering case related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The case involved prominent individuals like Suresh Kalmadi, the former head of the Games' organizing committee, and other high-profile officials.

Initially sparked by allegations of widespread corruption during the games, the case included investigations into misconduct in awarding games-related contracts. The closure report, submitted by the ED, cited an absence of any substantive evidence against the accused, thereby closing this chapter of the alleged scam that had once caused a political uproar in India.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal noted that both the CBI and the ED had not found any evidence to support allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The closure comes almost a decade after the CBI had filed its closure report, marking the end of any further legal proceedings in this context.

