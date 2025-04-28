Pregnant Wife Travels to Seek Justice for Detained BSF Jawan
Rajani, the pregnant wife of a detained BSF jawan, travels from West Bengal to Punjab to seek information about her husband's inadvertent crossing into Pakistan. Despite being repeatedly reassured by authorities, her anxiety mounts due to insufficient updates, prompting her to plan further action if necessary.
- Country:
- India
In an emotional journey fraught with anxiety, Rajani, the pregnant wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, has embarked on a mission from West Bengal to Punjab. Her aim is to gather information about her husband, detained by Pakistan after accidentally crossing into their territory.
Despite assurances from authorities, Rajani, accompanied by her son and relatives, felt compelled to travel due to a lack of clear communication from officials. The urgent journey included a flight to Chandigarh, followed by a road trip to Ferozpur, where she hopes to meet senior BSF officials.
The incident, occurring when Sahu inadvertently crossed the Line of Control, has prompted a flag meeting between Indian and Pakistani border forces, yet Maharashtra's family remains in the dark. Determined to escalate her efforts, Rajani plans to seek intervention from higher government authorities if her concerns remain unaddressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Absconding jeweller Mehul Choksi detained in Belgium on India's extradition request for his role in PNB bank loan 'fraud' case: Officials.
Detained for Dissent: The Controversial Arrest of Pro-Palestinian Organizer Mohsen Mahdawi
Tension Rises as El Salvador President Refuses US Request to Return Detained National
Senator Van Hollen Denied Access to Wrongfully Detained Salvadoran
YouTuber Detained for Drone Violation at Tirumala Temple