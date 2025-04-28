Left Menu

Pregnant Wife Travels to Seek Justice for Detained BSF Jawan

Rajani, the pregnant wife of a detained BSF jawan, travels from West Bengal to Punjab to seek information about her husband's inadvertent crossing into Pakistan. Despite being repeatedly reassured by authorities, her anxiety mounts due to insufficient updates, prompting her to plan further action if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:28 IST
Pregnant Wife Travels to Seek Justice for Detained BSF Jawan
Rajani
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional journey fraught with anxiety, Rajani, the pregnant wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, has embarked on a mission from West Bengal to Punjab. Her aim is to gather information about her husband, detained by Pakistan after accidentally crossing into their territory.

Despite assurances from authorities, Rajani, accompanied by her son and relatives, felt compelled to travel due to a lack of clear communication from officials. The urgent journey included a flight to Chandigarh, followed by a road trip to Ferozpur, where she hopes to meet senior BSF officials.

The incident, occurring when Sahu inadvertently crossed the Line of Control, has prompted a flag meeting between Indian and Pakistani border forces, yet Maharashtra's family remains in the dark. Determined to escalate her efforts, Rajani plans to seek intervention from higher government authorities if her concerns remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025