Tensions Rise as BSF Jawan's Wife Fights for His Release from Pakistan

BSF jawan Purnam Sahu was detained by Pakistan after crossing the international border. His wife, Rajani, arrived in Chandigarh seeking updates on efforts for his release. Rajani, pregnant and worried, plans to pursue the matter further with BSF and possibly government officials if necessary.

Tensions Rise as BSF Jawan's Wife Fights for His Release from Pakistan
In a tense development, the wife of detained BSF jawan Purnam Sahu has arrived at Chandigarh airport to gather updates on her husband's release. The jawan was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the border from Punjab.

Sahu's wife, Rajani, pregnant with their child, has expressed her unease over the situation, which coincides with strained India-Pakistan relations. She plans to consult Border Security Force officials in Ferozepur and, if unsatisfied, approach higher authorities in Delhi.

The incident reflects the fragility of international relations, exacerbated by recent conflicts. Meanwhile, Sahu's family in Hooghly, West Bengal, is urging the central government to ensure his safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

