Stalin Rebukes Communalism and Upholds Law and Order in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly asserted that communalism will not infiltrate the state, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing concerns raised by BJP lawmaker Vanathi Srinivasan about potential communal threats, Stalin confidently dismissed these accusations, affirming the state's effective law enforcement.

Stalin backed the Centre's actions post-attack, while rebutting AIADMK's crime rate claims, underscoring the DMK government's achievements in decreasing crime rates and custodial deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)