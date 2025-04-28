Stalin Rebukes Communalism and Upholds Law and Order in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared that communalism would not take hold in the state, ensuring safety after a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He denied allegations from the BJP about communal threats and emphasized the effective maintenance of law and order under his administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly asserted that communalism will not infiltrate the state, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing concerns raised by BJP lawmaker Vanathi Srinivasan about potential communal threats, Stalin confidently dismissed these accusations, affirming the state's effective law enforcement.
Stalin backed the Centre's actions post-attack, while rebutting AIADMK's crime rate claims, underscoring the DMK government's achievements in decreasing crime rates and custodial deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Corruption Scandal: Illegal Land Mutation Uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir
Tackling Malnutrition: Jammu and Kashmir's Extensive Social Welfare Interventions
Solar Revolution: Brightening Simari, a Remote Hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir
Boost to Jammu and Kashmir's Economy: New Manufacturing Unit Launches in Kathua
Omar Abdullah Urges Repeal of Travel Advisories for Jammu and Kashmir