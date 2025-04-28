Escalation in the Red Seas: Houthis Respond

In a bold declaration, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has pledged to persist with their assaults in the critical Red and Arabian seas. This announcement follows a suspected U.S. airstrike, according to military spokesperson Yahya Saree, who made the declaration via a televised broadcast on Monday.

The strike reportedly targeted a detention center for African migrants in Yemen, resulting in at least 68 fatalities. This incident is considered one of the deadliest within a span of six weeks, raising significant international concern.

The escalation threatens to destabilize an already volatile region, as analysts scrutinize the potential implications for international maritime security and regional geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)