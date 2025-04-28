Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, led by BJP's Radha Mohan Singh, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people. In its meeting, the committee members observed two minutes of silence. They also discussed policies for ex-servicemen with Ministry of Defence representatives and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:58 IST
Parliamentary Panel Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities.

During their meeting, committee members, chaired by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, paused for two minutes to honor the victims, expressing their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Singh were present as the committee engaged with the Ministry of Defence representatives about resettlement and healthcare for ex-servicemen, showcasing their support and commitment to national defense and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025