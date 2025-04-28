Parliamentary Panel Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities.

During their meeting, committee members, chaired by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, paused for two minutes to honor the victims, expressing their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Singh were present as the committee engaged with the Ministry of Defence representatives about resettlement and healthcare for ex-servicemen, showcasing their support and commitment to national defense and solidarity.

