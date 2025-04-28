Parliamentary Panel Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, led by BJP's Radha Mohan Singh, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people. In its meeting, the committee members observed two minutes of silence. They also discussed policies for ex-servicemen with Ministry of Defence representatives and expressed solidarity with the victims' families.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities.
During their meeting, committee members, chaired by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, paused for two minutes to honor the victims, expressing their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
Prominent leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Singh were present as the committee engaged with the Ministry of Defence representatives about resettlement and healthcare for ex-servicemen, showcasing their support and commitment to national defense and solidarity.
