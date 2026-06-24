Global Aviation Carbon Alliance Expands to 50 Members

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced a major expansion of the Supporting Alliance for CORSIA Eligible Emissions Unit (EEU) Supply, with membership now reaching 50 participating entities as the aviation industry prepares for growing demand for carbon credits under global emissions reduction rules.

Several governments, including Guyana, Madagascar, the United Kingdom, Zambia and Zimbabwe, have officially joined the initiative by signing the Aviation Carbon Market Compact. Peru has also expressed interest in becoming part of the alliance, reflecting growing international support for efforts to strengthen aviation carbon markets.

The alliance was established to help ensure there is an adequate supply of high-quality carbon credits that can be used under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), the global framework designed to reduce carbon emissions from international flights.

Industry forecasts suggest demand for CORSIA-eligible emissions units could reach between 225 million and 250 million credits by the spring of 2027, creating pressure on governments, carbon market participants and project developers to increase supply while maintaining environmental integrity.

Industry groups and carbon market experts strengthen support

The alliance has also gained support from several organisations operating across the carbon market ecosystem.

New participants include the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), the Verified Carbon Market Collaborative, carbon market data provider Sylvera and aircraft manufacturer Airbus. These organisations will contribute technical expertise, industry knowledge and financial support to help accelerate the alliance's objectives.

A key goal of the initiative is to assist countries in navigating the complex processes required to make carbon credits available under international aviation rules. This includes helping governments manage the relationship between their climate commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the requirements needed for carbon credits to qualify for use under CORSIA.

The alliance also aims to improve access to carbon finance and support countries seeking to participate more actively in international carbon markets. By pooling expertise and resources, participants hope to remove barriers that have slowed the development of high-quality carbon credit projects in many regions.

IATA officials believe stronger cooperation between governments, airlines and carbon market institutions will be critical to ensuring that carbon credits become available at the scale needed to support aviation's decarbonisation efforts.

Focus on building a reliable global carbon market

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist, said the growing number of participants demonstrates strong commitment across both the public and private sectors to strengthening the frameworks needed to support carbon markets.

She noted that policy structures remain essential for bringing more eligible emissions units to market and ensuring that supply can meet future demand from airlines participating in CORSIA.

Supporters of the initiative say the aviation sector now has an opportunity to direct significant investment toward climate projects that deliver measurable environmental benefits while helping airlines meet international emissions obligations.

Alexia Kelly, Director of The Carbon Policy and Markets Initiative at High Tide Foundation and representative of the Verified Carbon Market Collaborative, said the launch comes at an important moment as CORSIA moves into implementation. She described the effort as an opportunity to improve carbon market transparency, integrity and governance while creating a stronger framework for climate action in aviation.

IETA President and Chief Executive Officer Dirk Forrister said collaboration across airlines, governments and carbon market participants will play a central role in the success of CORSIA. He added that unlocking the full potential of international carbon markets will require coordinated efforts to support host countries and develop robust systems for carbon credit generation and approval.

As participation continues to grow, the Supporting Alliance plans to remain actively engaged with governments, industry groups and market participants, sharing progress updates and identifying new opportunities to expand access to carbon markets and support the aviation sector's climate goals.