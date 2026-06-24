UN Report Raises Alarm Over Impact of Conflict on Palestinian Children

A new report from the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel has raised serious concerns about the impact of the ongoing conflict on Palestinian children, describing widespread and long-lasting harm affecting nearly every aspect of their lives.

The Commission's findings state that children have faced unprecedented levels of death, injury, displacement and psychological trauma during military operations in Gaza and the wider conflict. According to the report, the scale and persistence of these impacts have created conditions that are expected to affect generations of Palestinian children long after active fighting ends.

The inquiry argues that the cumulative effects of military operations, repeated displacement, destruction of essential services and restrictions on access to food and healthcare have fundamentally altered childhood experiences for many young Palestinians. Investigators concluded that the consequences extend beyond immediate physical harm and include lasting damage to education, family stability, emotional wellbeing and future opportunities.

Commission Chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said the evidence collected by investigators indicates that Palestinian children have continued to face serious risks even after periods of ceasefire, with deaths and severe injuries still being reported.

Health, education and family life face deep disruption

The report highlights a broad range of hardships affecting children across Gaza, including injuries, disability, orphanhood, separation from family members and repeated displacement from their homes. Investigators found that the destruction of healthcare facilities and disruptions to medical services have severely limited access to treatment for injured children and families. The report also points to damage affecting neonatal and maternity care services, which it says has had significant consequences for newborns and pregnant women.

The report argues that shortages of food, medical supplies and essential services have increased health risks for children, particularly in areas where healthcare infrastructure has been damaged or rendered inoperable. Concerns were also raised about the effects of malnutrition, disease exposure and interruptions to vaccination programmes.

The inquiry additionally examines the impact of conflict on education. Schools, learning facilities and institutions that provide care for vulnerable children have been damaged or destroyed in many areas. According to the report, these losses have disrupted children's cognitive, social and emotional development while limiting access to education for large numbers of students.

The Commission states that these disruptions affect not only individual children but also broader community structures that support social development and future opportunities.

Calls for accountability and protection of children's rights

The report also examines allegations relating to arrests, detention and treatment of Palestinian children in Israeli custody. Investigators documented claims involving torture, mistreatment and other forms of abuse. Allegations of sexual violence against children were also included in the findings.

The Commission argues that the cumulative impact of these experiences has created severe psychological harm, with many children growing up in environments marked by insecurity, fear and uncertainty. The report describes mental trauma as one of the most enduring consequences of the conflict, with effects likely to continue across generations.

According to the inquiry, the protection and wellbeing of children are closely linked to broader questions surrounding the future of Palestinian society. The report argues that damage to children's health, education and development affects the long-term capacity of communities to recover and rebuild.

The Commission has called on Israel to cease violations affecting Palestinian children and to comply with international legal obligations. It also urges the international community to prioritise accountability, justice and protection of civilians as part of efforts to end the conflict and support a lasting political solution.

The report includes recommendations directed at Israel, United Nations member states and other stakeholders. Among them are calls for independent investigations, accountability measures and stronger efforts to safeguard children from the effects of conflict. The Commission also stresses the importance of ensuring that the voices and experiences of Palestinian children are considered in future discussions concerning peace, justice and recovery.