South Africa Takes Major Step to Strengthen Cancer Care

South Africa has completed its first Integrated Mission of Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy (imPACT) Review, a significant milestone in the country's efforts to improve cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and long-term patient care.

The review was conducted at the request of South Africa's National Department of Health and brought together experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The assessment forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the country's response to a growing cancer burden while improving access to quality healthcare services.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi described the review as an important opportunity to examine the strengths and challenges within South Africa's cancer care system. He said the country is working to build a healthcare system that can meet both current health demands and future challenges, particularly as non-communicable diseases continue to place increasing pressure on health services.

The review examined every stage of cancer care, including prevention programmes, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care. Experts also explored opportunities for new partnerships, resource mobilisation and additional support that international agencies could provide in the years ahead.

Focus placed on cancers with the greatest public health impact

The assessment concentrated on several cancers that have a major impact on South African communities, including cervical, breast, childhood, prostate, colorectal and lung cancers.

According to data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, South Africa records more than 111,000 new cancer cases every year and approximately 64,000 cancer-related deaths. Health experts believe many of these cases could be reduced through stronger prevention efforts and earlier diagnosis.

Around 40 percent of cancers in South Africa are linked to risk factors that can be modified through lifestyle changes, public health interventions and preventive healthcare programmes. Yet many patients continue to receive diagnoses only after the disease has reached an advanced stage, making treatment more complex and reducing survival rates.

The review team highlighted prevention and early detection as some of the most effective tools available to reduce the country's cancer burden. International experts praised South Africa's efforts to place these areas at the centre of its cancer control strategy.

The in-country assessment took place during May and involved a multidisciplinary team working alongside national health officials, clinicians, researchers and civil society representatives. Specialists from countries that had previously completed similar reviews also contributed practical experience and lessons learned from their own healthcare systems.

Findings to guide future investment and national planning

The review arrives as South Africa prepares to develop a new National Cancer Control Plan, which will be informed by the findings and recommendations generated during the assessment process.

Experts visited hospitals, research facilities, cancer registries and nuclear medicine centres across several provinces, including Gauteng, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. Among the institutions visited were Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure, both recognised for their role in advancing cancer care and medical innovation.

The mission also included a detailed examination of childhood cancer services through collaboration with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Specialists assessed treatment pathways, training opportunities and areas where additional support could improve outcomes for children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer.

The review evaluated a wide range of healthcare components, including workforce capacity, pathology services, cancer registration systems, radiation medicine, medical oncology, surgical oncology and regulatory frameworks governing cancer treatment. The assessment also covered radioactive waste management and radiopharmaceutical services, both essential elements of modern cancer care.

Officials from the IAEA noted that South Africa has played an important leadership role in developing radiation medicine capacity across the region and supporting neighbouring countries in strengthening cancer treatment services.

More than 30 representatives from government agencies, healthcare institutions, civil society organisations and international partners participated in a national consultation to review preliminary findings. The mission concluded with a high-level briefing for the Minister of Health outlining key recommendations and priority areas for future investment.

Health authorities expect the review to serve as an important roadmap for improving cancer services, strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality care for patients across South Africa in the years ahead.