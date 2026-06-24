Malawi Secures Funding to Rebuild After Cyclone Damage

Thousands of farming families in southern Malawi are set to benefit from a major climate resilience project after the African Development Bank Group approved an $8.49 million grant aimed at rebuilding livelihoods and protecting communities from future climate disasters.

The funding, approved through the African Development Fund's Climate Action Window, will support some of the areas most heavily affected by Cyclone Freddy, one of the most destructive storms to hit the country in recent years. The grant will focus on the districts of Phalombe and Thyolo, where widespread flooding and storm damage devastated agricultural production and critical infrastructure.

Cyclone Freddy struck Malawi in 2023, destroying more than 50,000 hectares of farmland and damaging dozens of irrigation schemes that local communities rely on for food production and income. Although several years have passed since the disaster, many families continue to face significant challenges as they work to recover from its economic and social impacts.

The new initiative, known as Enhancing Climate-Adapted Agricultural Productivity through Improved Water Management (CAWMA), is scheduled to run from June 2026 until September 2031 and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen resilience in one of Africa's most climate-vulnerable nations.

Irrigation upgrades and farmer training aim to boost food production

The project combines infrastructure rebuilding with long-term agricultural development to help communities better withstand future weather shocks. Three irrigation schemes damaged during Cyclone Freddy will be completely rebuilt and upgraded using climate-resilient designs intended to reduce vulnerability to future floods and extreme weather events. The improved systems will cover approximately 180 hectares and are expected to increase agricultural productivity in the targeted areas significantly.

Project planners estimate that crop yields among participating smallholder farmers could rise by between 35 and 40 percent once the improvements are fully operational. Household incomes are also expected to increase substantially, with many families projected to earn more than $1,000 annually as the project reaches maturity.

Alongside physical infrastructure improvements, around 28,000 farmers will receive training in climate-smart agricultural practices. These techniques are designed to help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns while maintaining productivity and improving soil and water management.

The programme will also support environmental restoration efforts, including the rehabilitation of 650 hectares of degraded catchment land through nature-based solutions that help protect water resources and reduce environmental degradation.

Women and young people placed at the centre of recovery efforts

A major focus of the initiative is ensuring that vulnerable groups benefit directly from investment and development opportunities.

At least 40 percent of direct beneficiaries will be women, with female-headed households receiving priority support throughout the project. Young people will also play a significant role in project activities, reflecting growing recognition of the importance of inclusive development in rural communities.

African Development Bank officials say the programme is designed not only to restore what was lost during Cyclone Freddy but also to create stronger and more sustainable local economies capable of withstanding future climate challenges.

The project will be delivered through a partnership involving the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the United Nations Office for Project Services and the Government of Malawi.

With a total value of $14.41 million, the five-year programme is expected to generate benefits beyond the directly targeted communities. Improved agricultural production, expanded market opportunities and better water and sanitation services are projected to create wider economic gains that could indirectly support more than 10,000 additional households across the region.

Development partners believe the initiative offers an opportunity to combine disaster recovery with long-term resilience building, helping communities move beyond emergency response and towards sustainable economic growth.