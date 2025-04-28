High Court Adjourns Hearing on Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has deferred further proceedings until May 5 in a contentious case involving the Shahi Jama Masjid and the Harihar Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The adjournment follows a request from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for additional time to submit its response.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal has permitted parties involved to file replies and rejoinders over the coming week. This comes after a revision petition from the mosque's management sought to challenge a trial court's directive to survey the mosque.

The dispute stems from claims by Hari Shanker Jain and others that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. Accusations have led to a suit demanding access to the mosque. The case, previously stayed by the high court, came into focus following a Supreme Court order questioning its maintainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)