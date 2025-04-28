Left Menu

High Court Adjourns Hearing on Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute

The Allahabad High Court postponed the hearing of a dispute involving Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple in Uttar Pradesh after the ASI requested more time for a response. The case questions the legality of the mosque's construction and its relation to a demolished temple in Sambhal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:11 IST
High Court Adjourns Hearing on Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has deferred further proceedings until May 5 in a contentious case involving the Shahi Jama Masjid and the Harihar Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The adjournment follows a request from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for additional time to submit its response.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal has permitted parties involved to file replies and rejoinders over the coming week. This comes after a revision petition from the mosque's management sought to challenge a trial court's directive to survey the mosque.

The dispute stems from claims by Hari Shanker Jain and others that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. Accusations have led to a suit demanding access to the mosque. The case, previously stayed by the high court, came into focus following a Supreme Court order questioning its maintainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025