Calcutta High Court Takes Action Against Lawyer Heckling Incident

Following an alleged incident of heckling against lawyers near the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Justice's bench ordered petitions to be filed. Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that notices be served to relevant legal authorities. The incident involved senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and was reportedly linked to litigants.
The Chief Justice's bench at the Calcutta High Court has taken serious note of an alleged heckling incident involving lawyers and has instructed for petitions to be filed relevant to the case.
Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the petitioners to serve notices to the Advocate General, Additional Solicitor General, and the secretaries of the Bar Association, Bar Library Club, and Incorporated Law Society.
The case surfaced when it was reported that senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and associates were harassed outside their chambers, an incident purportedly linked to some litigants. The police have also been notified.
