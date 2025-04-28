Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Takes Action Against Lawyer Heckling Incident

Following an alleged incident of heckling against lawyers near the Calcutta High Court, the Chief Justice's bench ordered petitions to be filed. Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that notices be served to relevant legal authorities. The incident involved senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and was reportedly linked to litigants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:28 IST
Calcutta High Court Takes Action Against Lawyer Heckling Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice's bench at the Calcutta High Court has taken serious note of an alleged heckling incident involving lawyers and has instructed for petitions to be filed relevant to the case.

Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the petitioners to serve notices to the Advocate General, Additional Solicitor General, and the secretaries of the Bar Association, Bar Library Club, and Incorporated Law Society.

The case surfaced when it was reported that senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and associates were harassed outside their chambers, an incident purportedly linked to some litigants. The police have also been notified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025