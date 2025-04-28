Legal Storm: Bhojpuri Singer Neha Rathore Faces Sedition Charges

BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gurjar, has taken legal action against Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore, accusing her of disseminating contentious content on social media following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his complaint, lodged at Ghaziabad's Loni police station, Gurjar demands Rathore be charged under the National Security Act, alleging connections with the ISI and The Resistant Front (TRF). He accuses her of fostering pro-Pakistani sentiments through online posts.

Police in Lucknow have subsequently charged Rathore with sedition, citing her social media activity as potentially inciting communal strife and undermining national integrity, based on a separate complaint by Abhay Pratap Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)