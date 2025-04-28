Left Menu

Legal Storm: Bhojpuri Singer Neha Rathore Faces Sedition Charges

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has filed a complaint against Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore, accusing her of sharing objectionable social media content post the Pahalgam terror attack. The complaint alleges Rathore's ties with ISI and claims her content provokes communal disharmony, leading to sedition charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:41 IST
Legal Storm: Bhojpuri Singer Neha Rathore Faces Sedition Charges
complaint
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gurjar, has taken legal action against Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore, accusing her of disseminating contentious content on social media following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his complaint, lodged at Ghaziabad's Loni police station, Gurjar demands Rathore be charged under the National Security Act, alleging connections with the ISI and The Resistant Front (TRF). He accuses her of fostering pro-Pakistani sentiments through online posts.

Police in Lucknow have subsequently charged Rathore with sedition, citing her social media activity as potentially inciting communal strife and undermining national integrity, based on a separate complaint by Abhay Pratap Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025