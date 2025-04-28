Water Wars: The Indus Waters Treaty at Risk

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has vowed to take all necessary measures to uphold its rights under the Indus Waters Treaty, which has been suspended by India in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

A high-level meeting led by Dar included the Minister for Law and Justice, Water Resources, and senior officials, deliberating on the treaty's significance and the implications of India's actions. The Indus Waters Treaty is crucial for Pakistan's water security, and its disruption is seen as a major geopolitical issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is exploring avenues to ensure uninterrupted water flow assigned to Pakistan under the treaty. The geopolitical tension has escalated to the point where China has publically advocated for dialogue and a thorough investigation into the attack, emphasizing regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)