Fraud Allegations Against Local Congress Leader Stir Controversy
A complaint of fraud has been filed against local Congress leader Awadhesh Shukla by Uday Shankar Tiwari, alleging cheating in an insurance investment deal. The police have registered a case against Shukla under relevant IPC sections, with the accused currently absconding as authorities attempt to locate him.
A Bhadohi man has accused a local Congress leader of fraud, prompting a police investigation. The complaint, lodged by Uday Shankar Tiwari, alleges that Awadhesh Shukla deceitfully took Rs 13.68 lakh for a bogus insurance bond in 2013.
Shukla reportedly refused to repay the agreed sum of Rs 22.35 lakh, citing political conditions as a barrier. The accused is currently evading arrest, with police intensifying efforts to apprehend him.
Authorities are working to unravel the details as the case brings political tensions to the forefront. This legal proceeding underscores issues of trust within political spheres.
