Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over $2.2 Billion Grant Freeze

Harvard University and the Trump administration are locked in a legal tussle over a $2.2 billion grant freeze, with arguments scheduled for July 21.

The university sued the administration on April 21, claiming the government's demands for policy changes and diversity audits violated its rights.

This standoff highlights the broader tension between universities and the Trump administration over issues like liberalism on campuses and antisemitism, as the administration seeks to leverage research funding to enforce changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)