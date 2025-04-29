Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over $2.2 Billion Grant Freeze
Harvard University is challenging the Trump administration's decision to freeze $2.2 billion in grants. The university has filed a lawsuit arguing that the freeze violates its rights. The case, addressing issues of diversity and freedom of expression, represents a significant conflict over university governance and financial leverage.
Harvard University and the Trump administration are locked in a legal tussle over a $2.2 billion grant freeze, with arguments scheduled for July 21.
The university sued the administration on April 21, claiming the government's demands for policy changes and diversity audits violated its rights.
This standoff highlights the broader tension between universities and the Trump administration over issues like liberalism on campuses and antisemitism, as the administration seeks to leverage research funding to enforce changes.
