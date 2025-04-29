Left Menu

Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over $2.2 Billion Grant Freeze

Harvard University is challenging the Trump administration's decision to freeze $2.2 billion in grants. The university has filed a lawsuit arguing that the freeze violates its rights. The case, addressing issues of diversity and freedom of expression, represents a significant conflict over university governance and financial leverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Harvard University and the Trump administration are locked in a legal tussle over a $2.2 billion grant freeze, with arguments scheduled for July 21.

The university sued the administration on April 21, claiming the government's demands for policy changes and diversity audits violated its rights.

This standoff highlights the broader tension between universities and the Trump administration over issues like liberalism on campuses and antisemitism, as the administration seeks to leverage research funding to enforce changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

