FBI's Polygraph Crackdown: Uncovering the Source of Leaks

The FBI has begun administering polygraph tests as part of its efforts to identify internal sources of information leaks, according to a statement shared with Reuters by the agency's public affairs office.

The Washington Post initially reported the use of these measures. The Trump administration has escalated its actions against individuals leaking information to journalists since President Trump returned to office in January. The U.S. Justice Department has facilitated the process for prosecutors to obtain journalists' records during leak investigations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mentioned the potential prosecution of former advisors linked to Pentagon information leaks, emphasizing that evidence will be submitted to the Justice Department upon concluding their inquiry. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard affirmed a strong stance on pursuing recent leakers, having already referred multiple cases to the Justice Department and expressed willingness to collaborate in prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)