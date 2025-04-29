The Kremlin announced on Tuesday that Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's numerous proposals for direct peace talks, as stated by President Vladimir Putin. This initiative remains Moscow's primary focus according to reports from Russian news agencies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia cannot easily accede to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for a 30-day ceasefire without first addressing various unresolved 'nuances' in the negotiation process, according to the reports.

The ongoing impasse highlights the complexities surrounding diplomatic efforts to achieve peace, as each side outlines differing prerequisites for moving forward with any official ceasefire or diplomatic resolutions.

