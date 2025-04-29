Left Menu

Ukraine-Russia Peace Stalemate Amid Ceasefire Proposal

The Kremlin claimed Ukraine had not responded to President Putin's offers for direct peace talks and remained uncertain about joining a proposed three-day ceasefire. Russia plans the ceasefire from May 8-10 to mark WWII victory celebrations. Ukraine desires a longer, immediate ceasefire prioritizing lives over celebrations.

Updated: 29-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:25 IST
The Kremlin announced on Tuesday a setback in peace negotiations with Ukraine, citing no response from Ukrainian officials to Russian President Vladimir Putin's offers for direct talks. President Putin has also proposed a three-day ceasefire next month, but Ukraine's stance on participation remains unclear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness for negotiations without preconditions. Despite repeated calls to initiate the process, a formal response from Kyiv is still awaited. In anticipation of World War II victory celebrations, Putin scheduled a temporary ceasefire for May 8-10.

In contrast, Ukraine insists on a more extensive, month-long ceasefire starting immediately. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the timing, highlighting the value of human life over ceremonial parades. The Kremlin continues to seek clarity on Ukraine's intentions regarding the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

