Court Denies Pleas in Morbi Bridge Collapse Case

A court in Gujarat has dismissed discharge pleas by Oreva MD Jayshukh Patel and nine other accused involved in the Morbi bridge collapse that tragically ended 135 lives in October 2022.

The defendants faced culpable homicide charges under Indian Penal Code sections 304 and 308, demanding substantial jail sentences. Despite arguments, the Principal Sessions Judge D P Mahida decided to proceed with the trial, refraining from dropping these severe charges.

The Supreme Court granted Patel bail in March 2024. The Oreva Company, responsible for managing the bridge, remains at the center of legal scrutiny. Proceedings remain active with multiple bail grants and pending petitions to hold city officials accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)