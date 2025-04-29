Court Denies Pleas in Morbi Bridge Collapse Case
The court has rejected pleas for discharge of Jayshukh Patel and nine others in connection to the Morbi bridge collapse in October 2022, which claimed 135 lives. Despite being charged with culpable homicide, the accused will now face trial. Legal proceedings continue with related petitions pending at the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- India
A court in Gujarat has dismissed discharge pleas by Oreva MD Jayshukh Patel and nine other accused involved in the Morbi bridge collapse that tragically ended 135 lives in October 2022.
The defendants faced culpable homicide charges under Indian Penal Code sections 304 and 308, demanding substantial jail sentences. Despite arguments, the Principal Sessions Judge D P Mahida decided to proceed with the trial, refraining from dropping these severe charges.
The Supreme Court granted Patel bail in March 2024. The Oreva Company, responsible for managing the bridge, remains at the center of legal scrutiny. Proceedings remain active with multiple bail grants and pending petitions to hold city officials accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Judicial Showdown: Former President Yoon's High-Stakes Trial Begins
Uproar in Seoul: Former President Yoon Faces Historic Trial
Supreme Court Intervenes to Halt Deforestation Near University of Hyderabad
Rajasthan Battles for Waqf Act in Supreme Court Amid Controversy
Teachers Protest Supreme Court Decision by Taking Agitation to Delhi