Left Menu

Court Denies Pleas in Morbi Bridge Collapse Case

The court has rejected pleas for discharge of Jayshukh Patel and nine others in connection to the Morbi bridge collapse in October 2022, which claimed 135 lives. Despite being charged with culpable homicide, the accused will now face trial. Legal proceedings continue with related petitions pending at the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morbi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:35 IST
Court Denies Pleas in Morbi Bridge Collapse Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Gujarat has dismissed discharge pleas by Oreva MD Jayshukh Patel and nine other accused involved in the Morbi bridge collapse that tragically ended 135 lives in October 2022.

The defendants faced culpable homicide charges under Indian Penal Code sections 304 and 308, demanding substantial jail sentences. Despite arguments, the Principal Sessions Judge D P Mahida decided to proceed with the trial, refraining from dropping these severe charges.

The Supreme Court granted Patel bail in March 2024. The Oreva Company, responsible for managing the bridge, remains at the center of legal scrutiny. Proceedings remain active with multiple bail grants and pending petitions to hold city officials accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025