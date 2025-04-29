Left Menu

UK Toughens Asylum Law: Sex Offenders Exempted

The UK is introducing an amendment to the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill, preventing foreign nationals with sex offense convictions from seeking asylum. This measure aims to safeguard communities and reduce asylum costs. The bill also targets fraudulent immigration practices and accelerates processing using AI technology.

Updated: 29-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:53 IST
UK Toughens Asylum Law: Sex Offenders Exempted
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government announced a new amendment to the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill on Tuesday, stipulating that foreign nationals convicted of sex offenses will be disqualified from seeking asylum in the country.

This move, backed by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, aligns with the UN Refugee Convention guidelines to exclude individuals deemed dangerous due to serious crimes. The goal is to cut back on crimes threatening community safety and eliminate costly asylum processes prolonged by legal disputes.

The Home Office is also bolstering efforts to tackle violence against women and improve the immigration system through AI technology, enhancing decision-making efficiency. Other provisions include penalizing fraudulent immigration advisors, as over 24,000 unauthorized individuals have been removed since the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

