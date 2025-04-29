Buffer Zone Battles: Russian Troops Struggle for Sumy Territory

Russian troops are reportedly attempting to create a buffer zone in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, according to the regional governor. However, the efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

The Sumy region, neighboring Russia's Kursk, has seen increased military activity from both sides. While Russian forces claim territorial advances, Ukrainian officials have pushed back against these assertions, maintaining that local villages remain contested rather than occupied.

Governor Oleh Hryhorov relayed on the Telegram app that despite Russian attacks on border villages like Zhuravka and Basivka, control remains unresolved. Open-source maps highlight nearly 52 square kilometers of the region as disputed.

