In a significant move reflecting increasing tensions, Georgian prosecutors conducted searches on the homes of five individuals linked to funding campaigns for street protesters, marking an intensified government crackdown on dissent.

Since November, Georgians have rallied against the government's decision to stop negotiations to join the European Union, reversing years of diplomatic orientation toward the West. The protests have faced a severe police response, with numerous arrests and reports of beatings by law enforcement.

The prosecutor's office indicated that the searches are part of a broader inquiry into allegations of sabotage and misuse of funds threatening the constitutional order. This investigation has led to the freezing of bank accounts tied to civil society groups assisting protesters, who have been accused of provoking illegal activities. The government, led by the GD party, recently imposed strict regulations on foreign funding to local groups, further tightening its grip on pro-Western factions.

