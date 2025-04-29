France Accuses Russian GRU of Cyber Espionage Blitz

France has publicly accused the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, of carrying out cyber attacks against its ministries and several organizations since 2021, in a bold attempt to destabilize the nation.

This marks the first time that Paris has directly named the Russian state, using its own intelligence to support the charges against GRU's APT28 unit, based in Rostov-on-Don.

AFP reports the group's involvement dates back to 2015, including incidents such as the hack on station TV5 Monde and the leak of Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)