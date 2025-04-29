France Accuses Russian GRU of Cyber Espionage Blitz
France's foreign ministry has accused Russia's GRU military intelligence agency of conducting cyber attacks on French ministries and other entities since 2021. The accusations highlight France's first public attribution of state-sponsored attacks to Russia, based on its own intelligence. The GRU unit APT28 is implicated in destabilizing efforts dating back to 2015.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:49 IST
France has publicly accused the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency, of carrying out cyber attacks against its ministries and several organizations since 2021, in a bold attempt to destabilize the nation.
This marks the first time that Paris has directly named the Russian state, using its own intelligence to support the charges against GRU's APT28 unit, based in Rostov-on-Don.
AFP reports the group's involvement dates back to 2015, including incidents such as the hack on station TV5 Monde and the leak of Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails in 2017.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Russia
- GRU
- cyber attacks
- APT28
- Emmanuel Macron
- cybersecurity
- Paris
- ANSSI
- intelligence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE Cybersecurity Awards: Honoring Innovation and Leadership in Digital Security
Whistleblower Raises Alarms Over Potential Cybersecurity Breach Involving Elon Musk's Team
Whistleblower Claims Musk's Team Behind Major Cybersecurity Breach
Telangana Leads Digital Policing with T-SHIELD Cybersecurity Lab
Infosys Acquires The Missing Link to Enhance Cybersecurity Arsenal