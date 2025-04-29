Left Menu

Digital Heist Unveiled: Trio Arrested for Fraud in Faridabad

Three individuals from Rajasthan were apprehended for a Rs 40 lakh digital fraud in Faridabad. The accused, Gaurav, Sunny, and Harshit, allegedly extorted money from a woman by threatening arrest and using fraudulent account details. Further investigations by police are ongoing.

Faridabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:24 IST
  India

A digital fraud amounting to Rs 40 lakh has come to light in Faridabad, resulting in the arrest of three suspects from Rajasthan. Gaurav, Sunny, and Harshit were taken into custody by Faridabad police on Monday, accused of orchestrating the scam involving threats and identity fraud.

The case surfaced when a woman from Omaxe Green Valley reported the incident to the police, detailing how she was threatened with the loss of her mobile number and involvement in illegal transactions from an unauthorized bank account. She was coerced into transferring Rs 40 lakh to avoid arrest.

Investigations revealed transactions through Gaurav's account, managed by Sunny and Harshit, who relayed funds to the primary cyber criminals. The authorities are continuing the probe to dismantle the network behind this fraudulent operation, according to the police report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

