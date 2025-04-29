Left Menu

Indonesian Free Speech Under Siege: Amnesty's Stark Warning

Amnesty International has criticized Indonesia's government for suppressing free speech through harsh crackdowns on protests and targeting journalists. The report highlights illegal detentions, excessive use of force against demonstrators, and ongoing digital attacks against media workers. Calls for criminal code reform point to systemic abuses of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:01 IST
  • Indonesia

In a scathing report, Amnesty International has condemned the Indonesian government for stifling free speech through excessive use of force against peaceful protesters and the targeting of journalists. This controversial crackdown has drawn international attention to the country's human rights practices.

The organization revealed that in 2024 alone, over 344 protestors faced arrest, with many subjected to violence and tear gas. Journalists and activists, particularly in Jakarta, reported cases of intimidation and digital attacks, a blatant violation of press freedom.

Amnesty additionally criticized the government's persistent use of spyware against dissidents, despite new data protection laws. Calls for urgent legal reforms continue, as rights groups warn of an escalating human rights crisis if authoritarian practices persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

