SAMIDRC Withdrawal: Tensions and Troop Movements in Eastern Congo
Rwanda facilitated the withdrawal of Southern African troops from eastern Congo, marking the end of SAMIDRC's mission. The mission's departure follows tensions with Rwanda, whose government opposed the deployment, and amid ongoing conflict involving the M23 rebels. A peace deal draft is expected by May 2.
In a significant development, Rwanda on Tuesday escorted troops from a Southern African force through its territory as they withdrew from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a spokesperson for the Rwandan army.
This move marks the conclusion of the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) mission, long opposed by Rwanda, which argued the deployment would worsen the region's conflict. The mission, known as SAMIDRC, was initially dispatched to assist Kinshasa with its armed conflict against rebel forces in late 2023.
The withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops, some of whom found refuge in U.N. peacekeeping bases, underscores the complex dynamics in eastern Congo, influenced by historical, geopolitical, and resource-based tensions. As peace talks mediated by Angola and Qatar falter, Congo and Rwanda have committed to draft a peace agreement by early May.
(With inputs from agencies.)
