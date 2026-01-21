Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms: Bangladesh's Potential Withdrawal from T20 World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team captain, Litton Das, expresses uncertainty about participating in the T20 World Cup due to security concerns about playing in India. Diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh further complicate matters. The team has requested their matches be moved to Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:03 IST
Uncertainty Looms: Bangladesh's Potential Withdrawal from T20 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cricket captain Litton Das has voiced uncertainty regarding his team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is expected to be held in India. Security concerns following the exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, directed by the BCCI, have fueled the apprehensions.

The tense relations between India and Bangladesh have escalated due to recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, further impacting the sports diplomacy. Bangladesh has sought to relocate their scheduled matches to Sri Lanka.

In light of these uncertainties, Das remarked, 'Are you sure we are going to the World Cup?' showing his uncertainty. Despite these obstacles, the team remains ready to adapt to any decision made by the Cricket Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Athawale's Controversial Call: A BJP-NDA Invitation to Kerala's Chief Minister

Athawale's Controversial Call: A BJP-NDA Invitation to Kerala's Chief Minist...

 India
2
Diplomatic Engagements Coincide with Global Forums: A January Recap

Diplomatic Engagements Coincide with Global Forums: A January Recap

 Global
3
ICC Dismisses Bangladesh's Request to Relocate T20 World Cup Matches

ICC Dismisses Bangladesh's Request to Relocate T20 World Cup Matches

 Global
4
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026