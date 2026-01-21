Uncertainty Looms: Bangladesh's Potential Withdrawal from T20 World Cup
Bangladesh cricket team captain, Litton Das, expresses uncertainty about participating in the T20 World Cup due to security concerns about playing in India. Diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh further complicate matters. The team has requested their matches be moved to Sri Lanka.
Bangladeshi cricket captain Litton Das has voiced uncertainty regarding his team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is expected to be held in India. Security concerns following the exclusion of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL, directed by the BCCI, have fueled the apprehensions.
The tense relations between India and Bangladesh have escalated due to recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, further impacting the sports diplomacy. Bangladesh has sought to relocate their scheduled matches to Sri Lanka.
In light of these uncertainties, Das remarked, 'Are you sure we are going to the World Cup?' showing his uncertainty. Despite these obstacles, the team remains ready to adapt to any decision made by the Cricket Board.
