Mystery on the Jadan-Marwar Highway: The Case of Ramswaroop Bawari
The skeletal remains of Ramswaroop Bawari, missing for nine days, were found on a highway in Pali district. Identified by clothing, Bawari's body appeared ravaged by animals. A murder case is registered due to suspicions by family members against an unknown individual. Police investigations continue.
The remains of Ramswaroop Bawari, a 60-year-old man missing for nine days, were discovered off the Jadan-Marwar highway in Pali district, authorities have confirmed.
Bawari, identified by his clothing, was found in a skeletal state, believed to have been ravaged by wildlife. His death has spurred suspicions of foul play among family members, prompting the registration of a murder case.
Bawari, a moneylender who recently sold land, was the subject of a missing person report previously filed by his family. While awaiting the post-mortem results, police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
