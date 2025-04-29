Left Menu

Mystery on the Jadan-Marwar Highway: The Case of Ramswaroop Bawari

The skeletal remains of Ramswaroop Bawari, missing for nine days, were found on a highway in Pali district. Identified by clothing, Bawari's body appeared ravaged by animals. A murder case is registered due to suspicions by family members against an unknown individual. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:13 IST
skeleton
  • Country:
  • India

The remains of Ramswaroop Bawari, a 60-year-old man missing for nine days, were discovered off the Jadan-Marwar highway in Pali district, authorities have confirmed.

Bawari, identified by his clothing, was found in a skeletal state, believed to have been ravaged by wildlife. His death has spurred suspicions of foul play among family members, prompting the registration of a murder case.

Bawari, a moneylender who recently sold land, was the subject of a missing person report previously filed by his family. While awaiting the post-mortem results, police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

