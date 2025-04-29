Mystery on the Jadan-Marwar Highway: The Case of Ramswaroop Bawari

The remains of Ramswaroop Bawari, a 60-year-old man missing for nine days, were discovered off the Jadan-Marwar highway in Pali district, authorities have confirmed.

Bawari, identified by his clothing, was found in a skeletal state, believed to have been ravaged by wildlife. His death has spurred suspicions of foul play among family members, prompting the registration of a murder case.

Bawari, a moneylender who recently sold land, was the subject of a missing person report previously filed by his family. While awaiting the post-mortem results, police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

