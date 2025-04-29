Gunfire Incident Shakes Uppsala

In a startling incident on Tuesday, police in Uppsala, eastern Sweden, reported that numerous individuals were injured by apparent gunfire following loud noises in the city.

Residents alerted authorities after hearing bangs resembling gunshots in the central area. Officers swiftly arrived, established a cordon, and commenced comprehensive investigative procedures on-site.

The authorities aim to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible for the gunfire that disrupted the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)