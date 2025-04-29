Left Menu

Crackdown in Assam: 34 Arrested for Pro-Pakistan Allegations

Following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Assam's authorities have arrested 34 individuals for allegedly defending Pakistan, as per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Opposition MLA Aminul Islam is among the detained, charged with sedition. The National Security Act might be invoked if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:40 IST
Crackdown in Assam: 34 Arrested for Pro-Pakistan Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping operation across Assam, police have arrested 34 individuals accused of defending Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror incident. The crackdown was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Among those detained is Aminul Islam, an opposition AIUDF MLA, who faces sedition charges. He has been remanded to judicial custody following a court decision in the Nagaon district.

This follows Sarma's stern warning that the National Security Act could be imposed if needed. The attack in Pahalgam resulted in 26 deaths, promoting heightened security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025