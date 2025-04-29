Crackdown in Assam: 34 Arrested for Pro-Pakistan Allegations

In a sweeping operation across Assam, police have arrested 34 individuals accused of defending Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror incident. The crackdown was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Among those detained is Aminul Islam, an opposition AIUDF MLA, who faces sedition charges. He has been remanded to judicial custody following a court decision in the Nagaon district.

This follows Sarma's stern warning that the National Security Act could be imposed if needed. The attack in Pahalgam resulted in 26 deaths, promoting heightened security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)