Madrasa Teachers Arrested for Assault on Minors in Gujarat

In a troubling incident from Prantij town in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, three madrasa teachers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting minor students. The teachers reportedly beat the students over trivial issues and kept them confined within the school premises, according to officials on Tuesday.

The situation surfaced when eight students managed to escape on Monday, seeking refuge from passengers on a Udaipur-bound train. Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Patel revealed that an FIR was filed against the madrasa teachers, highlighting incidents of physical and psychological abuse, including confinement.

The arrested teachers, identified as Maulvi Mufti Yousuf, Maulvi Mohammad Anas Memon, and Maulvi Mohammad Fahad, face charges of assault, wrongful confinement, and violations under the Juvenile Justice Act. The complaint details that these students from Bihar were regularly assaulted for minor infractions and barred from leaving the madrasa.

