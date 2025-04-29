From Constable to IPS: The Inspiring Journey of M Udaya Krishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu applauded M Udaya Krishna Reddy, a former police constable, who has achieved an all-India rank of 350 in the UPSC examination, signaling his path towards becoming an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Naidu emphasized that Reddy's journey from a constable to an IPS candidate exemplifies how determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle to achieve one's dreams. Reddy, who started as a constable in 2013, was supported by his grandmother and uncle after becoming an orphan early on.

Despite health setbacks from COVID-19 and a challenging preparatory journey, Reddy, 31, persevered and succeeded in the 2023 exam, securing a future in the IPS. Throughout his struggle, he faced ridicule but remained unwavering in his goal to join the civil services.

