From Constable to IPS: The Inspiring Journey of M Udaya Krishna Reddy

M Udaya Krishna Reddy, a former constable, overcame extraordinary odds to secure a 350th all-India rank in the UPSC exam, aiming for the Indian Police Service. Beginning his career as a policeman at 19, Reddy's relentless determination and hard work illustrate that no dream is unattainable.

Updated: 29-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu applauded M Udaya Krishna Reddy, a former police constable, who has achieved an all-India rank of 350 in the UPSC examination, signaling his path towards becoming an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Naidu emphasized that Reddy's journey from a constable to an IPS candidate exemplifies how determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle to achieve one's dreams. Reddy, who started as a constable in 2013, was supported by his grandmother and uncle after becoming an orphan early on.

Despite health setbacks from COVID-19 and a challenging preparatory journey, Reddy, 31, persevered and succeeded in the 2023 exam, securing a future in the IPS. Throughout his struggle, he faced ridicule but remained unwavering in his goal to join the civil services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

