From Constable to IPS: The Inspiring Journey of M Udaya Krishna Reddy
M Udaya Krishna Reddy, a former constable, overcame extraordinary odds to secure a 350th all-India rank in the UPSC exam, aiming for the Indian Police Service. Beginning his career as a policeman at 19, Reddy's relentless determination and hard work illustrate that no dream is unattainable.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu applauded M Udaya Krishna Reddy, a former police constable, who has achieved an all-India rank of 350 in the UPSC examination, signaling his path towards becoming an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.
Naidu emphasized that Reddy's journey from a constable to an IPS candidate exemplifies how determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle to achieve one's dreams. Reddy, who started as a constable in 2013, was supported by his grandmother and uncle after becoming an orphan early on.
Despite health setbacks from COVID-19 and a challenging preparatory journey, Reddy, 31, persevered and succeeded in the 2023 exam, securing a future in the IPS. Throughout his struggle, he faced ridicule but remained unwavering in his goal to join the civil services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reform-Driven Success: Andhra Pradesh Colleges Achieve Record Results
Naidu Appeals for Financial Support to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh
Finance Commission's Andhra Pradesh Visit Sparks Economic Discussions
Former IPS Officer Mohammad Nurul Hoda Joins VIP: A New Political Venture
Naidu's Capital Venture: Building a Mega City in Andhra Pradesh