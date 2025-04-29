Water Dispute Escalates Between Haryana and Punjab

The ongoing water dispute between Haryana and Punjab has intensified as Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, for allegedly distorting facts regarding water distribution. The disagreement emerged after Mann rejected Haryana's request for additional water, citing that the state had already exhausted its share by March.

Saini cited a letter he penned to Mann on April 27, expressing his surprise at Mann's decision to release a public video rather than responding directly. The Haryana CM accused Mann of misleading the public by disregarding the facts presented in the letter.

According to Saini, technical decisions made by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dictate water distribution to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. However, Saini claims Punjab officials are reluctant to implement these decisions. He urged Mann to ensure the immediate release of water to comply with the committee's directive.

