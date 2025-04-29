Left Menu

Water Dispute Escalates Between Haryana and Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann of dismissing Haryana's demand for its due share of water. Saini claims Punjab has distorted facts and failed to comply with a decision by the BBMB's Technical Committee to distribute water equitably among neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:38 IST
Water Dispute Escalates Between Haryana and Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing water dispute between Haryana and Punjab has intensified as Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, for allegedly distorting facts regarding water distribution. The disagreement emerged after Mann rejected Haryana's request for additional water, citing that the state had already exhausted its share by March.

Saini cited a letter he penned to Mann on April 27, expressing his surprise at Mann's decision to release a public video rather than responding directly. The Haryana CM accused Mann of misleading the public by disregarding the facts presented in the letter.

According to Saini, technical decisions made by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) dictate water distribution to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. However, Saini claims Punjab officials are reluctant to implement these decisions. He urged Mann to ensure the immediate release of water to comply with the committee's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025