Left Menu

Maharashtra Revamps Rehabilitation Wages for Beggars

The Maharashtra government has increased the daily wages for inmates in beggar homes from Rs 5 per month to Rs 40 per day. The move aims to promote self-reliance. Established under the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act 1964, these homes provide skill training in agriculture and small-scale industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:55 IST
Maharashtra Revamps Rehabilitation Wages for Beggars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced a significant hike in wages for inmates of beggar homes, increasing it from a meager Rs 5 per month to Rs 40 per day. This is the first raise since 1964, aiming to foster self-reliance among the residents, according to a government statement.

Previously, the beggars' homes, established under the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act 1964, offered merely Rs 5 monthly to each of its 4,217 residents across 14 dedicated centers. These homes serve as rehabilitation sites, providing skill training in agriculture and small-scale industries to aid the inmates in earning a livelihood.

The decision to enhance the wage amount was finalized during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, reflecting the state's commitment to improving the lives of those housed in these rehabilitation centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025