Maharashtra Revamps Rehabilitation Wages for Beggars

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced a significant hike in wages for inmates of beggar homes, increasing it from a meager Rs 5 per month to Rs 40 per day. This is the first raise since 1964, aiming to foster self-reliance among the residents, according to a government statement.

Previously, the beggars' homes, established under the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act 1964, offered merely Rs 5 monthly to each of its 4,217 residents across 14 dedicated centers. These homes serve as rehabilitation sites, providing skill training in agriculture and small-scale industries to aid the inmates in earning a livelihood.

The decision to enhance the wage amount was finalized during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, reflecting the state's commitment to improving the lives of those housed in these rehabilitation centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)