Tragic Suspected Suicide Sparks Domestic Violence Allegations in Delhi
A woman was found dead in her south Delhi residence, sparking allegations of domestic violence by her family. The incident, initially reported as a suspected suicide, involves a 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have registered an FIR under specific legal sections following the family’s claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old woman's death at her Vasant Kunj home has led to serious allegations of domestic violence, police officials reported on Tuesday.
Police received a call about the incident on April 28, stating that a woman from Katni, Madhya Pradesh was found hanging, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.
Despite swift transportation to Safdarjung Hospital, she was declared dead. Her family's allegations have prompted an FIR based on sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft
Rapid Response Saves Lives: Lokbandhu Hospital Reopens After Fire Scare
IAEA Conducts First National-Level Diagnostic Radiology Audit in Qatar
Cables Heist at Wind Energy Firm: Arrests Made in Beed District