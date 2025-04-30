Tragic Suspected Suicide Sparks Domestic Violence Allegations in Delhi

A 27-year-old woman's death at her Vasant Kunj home has led to serious allegations of domestic violence, police officials reported on Tuesday.

Police received a call about the incident on April 28, stating that a woman from Katni, Madhya Pradesh was found hanging, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Despite swift transportation to Safdarjung Hospital, she was declared dead. Her family's allegations have prompted an FIR based on sections 80(2) and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)