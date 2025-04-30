Left Menu

Controversial DOJ Grant Cuts Spark Chaos and Confusion

Elon Musk's efficiency task force, within the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, influenced the abrupt termination of over $811 million in DOJ grants. Discrepancies arose as some cuts misaligned with Trump's priorities, leading to partial reversals. The Department faces backlash from affected organizations while evaluating new grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 04:35 IST
Controversial DOJ Grant Cuts Spark Chaos and Confusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Department of Justice, under the influence of Elon Musk's efficiency task force, terminated over $811 million in grants, sparking a wave of confusion. The cuts, which included funding for crime victims and rural police departments, saw discrepancies with Trump administration's priorities, leading to partial reversals.

Former Tesla employee, Tarak Makecha, was identified as the author of the DOJ spreadsheet that targeted 365 grants without consulting program managers. The White House confirmed these actions had DOJ leadership's approval, while a spokesperson declined to comment.

Amid backlash, seven grants were restored, but the majority remain cut. Grantees hold 30 days to appeal, as DOJ's Office on Community Policing solicits new applications, stipulating criteria tied to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public monument protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025