Controversial DOJ Grant Cuts Spark Chaos and Confusion

The Department of Justice, under the influence of Elon Musk's efficiency task force, terminated over $811 million in grants, sparking a wave of confusion. The cuts, which included funding for crime victims and rural police departments, saw discrepancies with Trump administration's priorities, leading to partial reversals.

Former Tesla employee, Tarak Makecha, was identified as the author of the DOJ spreadsheet that targeted 365 grants without consulting program managers. The White House confirmed these actions had DOJ leadership's approval, while a spokesperson declined to comment.

Amid backlash, seven grants were restored, but the majority remain cut. Grantees hold 30 days to appeal, as DOJ's Office on Community Policing solicits new applications, stipulating criteria tied to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public monument protection.

