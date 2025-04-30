Temporary Return for NIOSH Workers Amid Unclear Future
Around 40 federal employees of NIOSH, working on coal-miner and firefighter safety, have been temporarily called back to work after their jobs were eliminated. The positions' permanent status remains uncertain. West Virginia's senator is advocating for full restoration of these roles, deemed crucial for worker safety in high-risk industries.
In a surprising development, approximately 40 federal employees who were initially ousted from their roles at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) have been temporarily called back. They had been involved in safety programs focused on coal miners and firefighters, both high-risk occupations.
Most of these employees, after being placed on administrative leave following significant cuts within the agency, were asked to return. The move comes amid ongoing lobbying by West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito for the full reinstatement of these positions. Despite their return, the future of these roles remains in limbo as they are still scheduled for termination on June 2.
While the Health and Human Services Department remains silent on the matter, affected employees and union representatives continue to seek clarity on the sustainability of their roles. This development follows President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at boosting the coal industry, leading to major staffing cuts at NIOSH.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom
Democrats Bracing for Legal Battles Amid Trump Administration Tensions
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports