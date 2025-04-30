India's Decisive Stance: Security Review Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Cabinet Committee on Security, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to appraise the security condition in Jammu and Kashmir in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Following preliminary discussions with senior defence officials, the CCS meeting involved key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the nation's resolve to decisively counteract terrorism, granting the armed forces full autonomy in choosing targets and timing for the response operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)