Left Menu

India's Decisive Stance: Security Review Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, evaluated the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack. The review emphasized India's strategic autonomy in counter-response decisions and was joined by high-level officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:36 IST
India's Decisive Stance: Security Review Post-Pahalgam Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Security, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to appraise the security condition in Jammu and Kashmir in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Following preliminary discussions with senior defence officials, the CCS meeting involved key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the nation's resolve to decisively counteract terrorism, granting the armed forces full autonomy in choosing targets and timing for the response operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025