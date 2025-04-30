India's Decisive Stance: Security Review Post-Pahalgam Attack
The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, evaluated the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack. The review emphasized India's strategic autonomy in counter-response decisions and was joined by high-level officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Cabinet Committee on Security, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, convened to appraise the security condition in Jammu and Kashmir in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
Following preliminary discussions with senior defence officials, the CCS meeting involved key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Prime Minister Modi reiterated the nation's resolve to decisively counteract terrorism, granting the armed forces full autonomy in choosing targets and timing for the response operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- security
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Pahalgam
- terrorism
- Modi
- Defence
- operations
- autonomy
- CCS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Slovakia Forge Strategic Defence Partnership
Monumental Leap in India's Healthcare Under Modi Era
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
Karan Johar Thanks PM Modi as 'Kesari 2' Highlights Unsung Hero Sankaran Nair
Europe's Defence Spending Limits: A Potential Path to Conflict with Russia