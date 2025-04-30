Tragic Turn: Youth Dies After Jumping from Police Van in Delhi

In a tragic incident in Delhi, a 19-year-old in police custody died while another was injured after allegedly jumping from a moving police vehicle. The incident has resulted in rising tensions, with family members protesting and accusing the police of custodial death.

The events unfolded near Vasant Kunj North police station, where the young men were taken following their arrest on Tuesday for suspected involvement in an arms and vehicle theft case. This development has prompted a judicial inquiry.

According to police, authorities were transporting the suspects when they allegedly leaped from the slow-moving van in an apparent escape attempt. While one succumbed to injuries, the other sustained minor injuries. A police investigation is ongoing to ascertain the facts surrounding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)